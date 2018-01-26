Sheriff’s office: Inmate who lied about sexual assault charged with felony

An inmate at the Roscommon County Jail has been charged with filing a false police report.

The charge comes after she said she was sexually assaulted by a male correctional deputy while in jail.

The inmate named another inmate who had supposedly witnessed the incident, the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said.

The inmate who reported the incident also told investigators the sexual assault was caught on the jail’s video system, the sheriff’s office said.

An internal affairs investigation was started to determine if a sexual assault did take place.

“A witness named by the inmate accuser denied that the incident had occurred, and insisted that the inmate accuser was lying. Video evidence also failed to corroborate the alleged victim’s statements about where and when the assault had taken place,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators told the reporting inmate these claims and the inmate admitted to lying.

“She apologized for lying, recognizing that she could have potentially cost someone their employment,” the sheriff’s office said.

The woman told investigators she lied because she wanted to be moved to another facility.

She has since been charged with filing a false police report, which is a four-year felony.

She was originally in jail for filing a false report of being a victim of an armed robbery, the sheriff’s office said.

Her name is being withheld pending arraignment.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.