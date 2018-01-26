Nike says it's following events at Michigan St.

In a letter to former Michigan State rower Cate Hannum, Nike says it is following the events at Michigan State and takes the matter seriously.

Hannum, who was treated by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar, reached out to Nike about the apparel company's partnership with Michigan State. Nike responded with a letter and a phone call to Hannum, who says she's pleased with the response.

"We stand in support of athletes and we've expressed our deep concerns with Michigan State University," the letter said. "We are following the details of the rapidly developing events at the university and evolving actions by the Board of Trustees."

