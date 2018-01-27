Michigan St AD retires; Dantonio defends himself - WNEM TV 5

Michigan St AD retires; Dantonio defends himself

Posted By Stephen Borowy
Mark Dantonio (left) and Tom Izzo (right) Mark Dantonio (left) and Tom Izzo (right)
EAST LANSING, MI (WNEM) -

Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio says he's always worked with the correct authorities in cases involving sexual assault allegations.

After an ESPN report detailed various allegations involving Spartans football and basketball players, Dantonio addressed reporters Friday night.

Dantonio says "any accusations of my handling of any complaints of sexual assault individually are completely false." The coach also says each incident mentioned in the report was documented by either police or the university's Title IX office.

Earlier Friday, MSU athletic director Mark Hollis announced his retirement. USA Gymnastics also confirmed that its entire board of directors would resign as requested by the U.S. Olympic Committee.

The moves came two days after the university president resigned over the school's handling of sexual abuse allegations against convicted former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

