3 vehicle accident in Flint, speed believed to be factor

Police are saying they believe speed was a factor in a three-vehicle accident in Flint.

On Friday, Jan. 26, at 10:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to South Dort Highway and Lapeer Road for the accident.

The investigation shows that a black 2012 Chevrolet Sonic, driven by 19-year-old Eric Maldonado from Flint., was northbound on Dort Hwy when he went through a red light and hit a gray 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix.

The Grand Prix, driven by a 65-year-old Ann Bergman Christian from Flint, was eastbound on Lapeer Road.

The crash caused the two vehicles to spin counterclockwise.

Maldonado's vehicle then hit a silver 2005 Cadilac Deville, driven by 50-year-old Delbert Henry Reece from Flint, which was westbound on Lapeer Road.

Police said Maldonado complained about some pain from the crash, but refused medical attention on the scene.

Christian suffered serious injuries and was taken by EMS to Hurley Medical Center.

Reece was listed in critical condition, however, he has been downgraded to stable condition. The right front passenger, a 53-year-old woman, in his vehicle suffered minor injuries. The passenger in the back seat, a 54year-old woman, also suffered minor injuries.

All three were taken by EMS to the Hurley Medical Center for treatment.

Police said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor, but they do think speed was a factor in this crash.

Police are still investigating this crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Jason Groulx at (810) 237-6811.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.