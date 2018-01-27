TechTown business incubator program to get grant extension - WNEM TV 5

TechTown business incubator program to get grant extension

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
Connect
Stock Photo Stock Photo
DETROIT (AP) -

Grant funding is being extended for a program in Detroit that supports a business startup accelerator for students.

TechTown's Detroit Technology Exchange Business Incubator will receive a $250,000 extension. The funding is part of more than $1.7 million in extensions approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund.

The TechTown program also supports an entrepreneur-in-residence placement program and integrated ecosystem services.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.