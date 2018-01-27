The Flint Promise scholarship is up and running

Flint High School seniors can soon apply for the Flint Promise scholarship on March 1.

To get students ready for registration, a town hall meeting was held today highlighting how the new scholarship program will work.

“We’re excited to launch Flint Promise with the Class of 2018,” said Tim Herman, CEO of Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce, which administers and operates the scholarship program. “This program goes a long way to make college more accessible. As a result more young people will be better prepared for the 21st-century workforce.”

The scholarship will be available to eligible students who live in Flint that graduated from a high school or complete a GED program in Flint.

The number of years that the student has lived and studied in Flint will determine what percentage of college tuition, books, and fees will be covered.

For more information, including a full list of eligibility requirements, you can visit The Flint Promise's website.

