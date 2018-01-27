BREAKING: Police on the scene of a shooting in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Police on the scene of a shooting in Saginaw

Posted: Updated:
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The Saginaw Police Department is on the scene of a shooting.

The shooting happened on Lyon between Porter Street and South Bond on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in a driveway.

Police have not said the condition that the victim is currently in.

The incident is still being investigated and police say that they have leads in this case.

No names are being released at this time.

This is a developing news story and we will keep you updated with new information.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.