BREAKING: Police on the scene of a shooting in Saginaw

The Saginaw Police Department is on the scene of a shooting.

The shooting happened on Lyon between Porter Street and South Bond on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in a driveway.

Police have not said the condition that the victim is currently in.

The incident is still being investigated and police say that they have leads in this case.

No names are being released at this time.

This is a developing news story and we will keep you updated with new information.

