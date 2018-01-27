Temperatures take a tumble tonight

Our temperatures are starting to decline after the passage of a cold front, but it a second cold front that will pass through overnight that will really usher in cooler air. There will be some clouds associated with the second front, but much like the first, we'll end up with very little snow.

Tonight

Skies start out clear, but the second cold front entering Mid-Michigan tonight will bring a few extra clouds along with it. A few flurries are possible as the front passes through, but don't expect any accumulating snow. Temperatures will start in the upper 30s around midnight and will gradually fall to the low 30s by the time you wake up tomorrow morning. Check out our Current Temperatures Map to see how cool it is in your neighborhood. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds manage to hang around for the second half of your weekend. A few of us will see some flurries, but most of us will remain flake free. Folks headed out to Snowfest will notice that temperatures will be cooler than Saturday, so you'll definitely want to bring a warm jacket. High temperatures will actually be reached around midnight and will fall throughout the day. Temperatures will start in the low 30s when you first wake up and will fall into the upper 20s during the afternoon. Winds will shift out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

We'll be watching a disturbance to our south that will produce some light snow. The bulk of that should stay south of Flint, but a stray snow shower or two won't be out of the question around Flint, Grand Blanc, Fenton, and Owosso. Track the snow near you with our Interactive Radar. High temperatures will be more seasonable for this time of the year in the upper 20s.

Mid-Week

We will remain dry for Tuesday, but it's a system on Wednesday that we'll have to watch. This system has the potential to bring us a wintry mix that could make roadways slick. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the mid 20s, but will manage to rise into the mid 30s for Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.