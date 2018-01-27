The colder air is here to stay

Our temperatures have been on the decline after the passage of a cold front yesterday. This is really helping to usher in some much colder air. With these colder temperatures in place, we have a chance to see some scattered flurries and snow showers over the next few days. Check out the full forecast below!

Sunday

We look to see some clouds around Mid Michigan for today. A few of us will see some flurries, but most of us will remain flake free. For anyone heading out to Snowfest, you will notice that temperatures will be cooler than Saturday, so you will definitely want to bundle up when venturing out. Temperatures will start in the low 30s for the morning and will fall into the upper 20s during the afternoon. Winds will shift out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Track the Temperatures in your neighborhood to stay prepared and know how to dress appropriately when heading out the door!

Overnight

Clouds look to stick around into the evening and overnight as well. Temperatures will continue to drop down into the upper 10s for overnight lows. A few flurries will still be possible but nothing heavy enough to cause concern on the roadways. Winds will continue to stay on the lighter side, which is good news, from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

We'll be watching a disturbance to our south that will produce some light snow. The bulk of that should stay south of Flint, but a stray snow shower or two won't be out of the question. This would be more likely over our southern counties; Lapeer, Genesee, and Shiawassee. Track the snow near you with our Interactive Radar. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with high temperatures staying more seasonable for this time of the year in the mid 20s.

Mid-Week

Tuesday look to remain dry. A few flurries are possible but partly cloudy skies looks to be most likely. It's a system on Wednesday that we'll have to watch. This system has the potential to bring us a wintry mix that could make roadways slick. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the mid 20s, but will manage to rise into the mid 30s for Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the latest weather coverage when starting out the work week with the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

