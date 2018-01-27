Mackinac Bridge reopens after falling ice forces closure

Essie Grundy said she went to a Walmart in Perris, California to buy beauty products used by African Americans, only to discover they were locked behind glass doors.More >
It's one of America’s greatest mysteries - what happened to three men after they pulled off the most-daring prison break In 1962.More >
A former Michigan teacher has been sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison for slashing his wife's throat after she discovered evidence of an affair that investigators said involved a middle-school student. And TV5 has learned that he grew up in Vassar and went to Vassar High School.More >
ESPN released a bombshell report on Friday detailing new allegations against Michigan State University.More >
Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened in a Saginaw neighborhood.More >
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >
According to a video posted on their website, scientists believe areas like California and Japan are “overdue for a major earthquake.”More >
When doctors told a dying Florida teen there's nothing else they can do for him, he started checking off his wish list.More >
An inmate at the Roscommon County Jail has been charged with filing a false police report.More >
Nellie Baldwin has been buying rental properties for decades. In April 2011, she bought a foreclosed home in Rio Vista, Texas. She told CNN it was "nasty" and "looked like it was uninhabitable." "They had smeared feces on the walls."More >
