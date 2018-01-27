Mackinac Bridge reopens after falling ice forces closure - WNEM TV 5

Mackinac Bridge reopens after falling ice forces closure

Posted By Stephen Borowy
MACKINAC CITY, Mich. (AP) -

The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.

The bridge authority began allowing traffic to cross the 5-mile-long span about 7:20 a.m. Saturday. The bridge links Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas.

It was closed to all traffic just before noon Friday afternoon after sunny conditions melted the ice and made conditions dangerous for drivers.

