Senator: State Health Director knew about legionnaires for months

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich has issued a statement after evidence that suggests a high ranking state official knew about legionella in Flint’s water months before taking action.

The latest evidence in court shows Nick Lyon had notes on his cell phone about the disease.

Lyon is the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In a statement, Democratic Senator Ananich said the evidence shows Governor Snyder’s administration knew about the problem:

I’ve said from the beginning that anyone who knew, did nothing and could have prevented these deaths needs to be held accountable. The evidence being brought to light shows that the administration knew, but yet the governor is still allowing Nick Lyon to lead the department. It’s clear to all of us in my city that the top people at the state who are charged with keeping us safe simply didn’t care.

