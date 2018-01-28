Lt. Gov. says MSU should set up fund for victims

Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is calling on Michigan State University to establish a fund to compensate victims of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse.

Calley tells the Detroit Free Press that the fund "will likely need hundreds of millions of dollars."

He also says Michigan State attorneys should stop fighting lawsuits filed by the victims and should instead move to settle them.

Calley says the university needs to make a "dramatic shift in policies."

Calley is Attorney General Bill Schuette's main rival for the Republican nomination for Michigan governor and is a close ally of current Gov. Rick Snyder.

