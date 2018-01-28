Clare Co. deputies track, arrest suspected car thief - WNEM TV 5

Clare Co. deputies track, arrest suspected car thief

With the help of a K9 unit, Clare County Deputies tracked and arrested a man who deputies believe stole a pickup truck in Farwell.

On Friday, Jan. 26 at 11:51 a.m., sheriff’s deputies saw a red GMC Sonoma pickup truck that was reported stolen from a resident in Farwell.

The pickup truck was northbound on Old State Avenue near Jefferson Road in Lincoln Township.

Deputies followed the truck until it pulled into a driveway on Old State Avenue where the driver fled on foot in the woods.

A Clare County K9 unit was called to the scene to track the driver and found the 25-year-old man from Farwell.

The man was arrested and lodged in the Clare County Jail pending a review of his charges by Clare County Prosecutor.

