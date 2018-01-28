High speed chase ends with life-threatening crash in Caro

A high-speed chase ended with a crash that sent the suspect of a domestic assault to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, Jan. 27 at 9:08 p.m., Caro police officers were dispatched for a domestic assault report at the Grandview Apartment complex in Caro.

While an officer was interviewing the victim, the suspect returned to the scene.

When the suspect noticed the police, he fled in his pickup truck.

Officers tried to make a traffic stop, but the suspect fled eastbound on Deckerville Road from the apartment complex which started a high-speed chase that reached 100 mph.

The suspect’s vehicle then went off the roadway at Deckerville Road near Murray Road, struck several trees, rolled, and stopped on the driver’s side.

Using the jaws of life, the Caro Fire Department extracted the suspect from his vehicle.

The suspect was then taken to the Hurley hospital by helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

The Caro Police Department officers were assisted by the Caro Fire Department, Michigan State Police, Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, Cass City Police Department, MMR, Lifenet helicopter, and Bullet Towing.

