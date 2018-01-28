Detroit officer shot in patrol car dies 4 days later

Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.

Chief James Craig said 25-year-old Officer Glenn Doss died Sunday afternoon at Detroit Receiving Hospital. Doss had been in critical condition since the shooting Wednesday night.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Doss "was everything that is good about Detroit."

Doss was shot in the head Wednesday while sitting in the passenger seat of a patrol car on the city's east side.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says 43-year-old Decharlos Brooks was arraigned Saturday on eight counts of assault with intent to murder, resisting and obstructing and carrying a dangerous weapon. There was no immediate word Sunday on any new charges.

Brooks is jailed. He faces a Feb. 6 probable cause conference.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.