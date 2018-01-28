79-year-old man shot on friend’s porch while visiting

A 79-year-old man was stopping by a friend’s house for a visit when he was shot in the leg.

On Thursday, Jan. 25 at 9:20 p.m., Clare County Central Dispatch received a call of a shooting that happened at the 3000 block of East Forest Road in Frost Township.

Deputies learned that the victim Ramon Kuczera, a 79-year-old man from Prudenville, was shot in the left leg while standing on the porch

Kuczera was visiting his friend Thomas Misuraca, a 62-year-old man from Harrison.

Kuczera was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Misuraca was arrested and lodged in the Clare County Jail.

On Friday, Jan. 26, Misuraca was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and weapon felony firearms

He was arraigned in the 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell and his bond was set at $75,000.

Misuraca remains lodged in the county jail.

