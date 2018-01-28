Temperatures return to reality

Temperatures are returning closer to normal for this time of year compared to being a good 20 degrees above average. However, just because the cooler weather is returning, that doesn't mean we'll be able to see more snow on the ground anytime soon.

Tonight

A weak system to our south will produce light snow overnight. The snow will generally be confined to Flint, Grand Blanc, Fenton, Owosso, and Imlay City. Snow amounts will range from a dusting to an inch. The rest of Mid-Michigan, including the Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, and the thumb will stick with mostly cloudy skies. Track the snow tonight with our Interactive Radar. Lows will drop to around 20 degrees as winds shift out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Isolated snow showers will be seen early near Flint, Grand Blanc, Fenton, Owosso, and Imlay City. Skies will dry out and everyone will be under mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 20s for most folks which is slightly below average for this time of year, but not by much. See how cool temperatures are in your neighborhood with our Current Temperatures Map. Winds will be out of the north at 5 to 15 mph.

Mid-Week

High pressure settles in for Tuesday and our skies will be generally sunny with a few clouds. Our high temperatures will remain in the mid 20s. Our next system will move in for Wednesday. Out ahead of the system, our temperatures will rise into the mid 30s which will open the door to both rain and snow before the cold front passes through Mid-Michigan. Behind the cold front, our temperatures dip into the upper 20s on Thursday and the low 20s on Friday. We'll also see some lake effect snow on Thursday as our winds shift more out of the north.

