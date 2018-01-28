The Dow Tennis Classic is in full swing with pro-players

The Dow Tennis Classic kicked off as top women tennis players from around the world flock to Midland to compete.

"I realize now after all these years, the reason why I became a tennis player was to make a difference," said Liezel Huber.

Qualifying rounds are in full swing at the Dow Tennis Classic in Midland and for retired professional US tennis player Liezel Huber.

Huber said tennis shaped her life.

"I've been ranked number one in the world for a 199 weeks. I've won seven grand slam titles. I've won 56 WTA titles," Huber said.

Huber said The Dow Tennis Classic is where she got her start.

She now hopes to mentor and coach some of the aspiring athletes.

"This tournament means a lot to me. I am now a humanitarian public speaker plus an Executive Director for a nonprofit," Huber said. "I believe it started all right here."

Midland 9th grader Ellie Coleman is just starting her tennis career.

She said with so many role models coming out to support young players and over $100,000 in cash prizes, she's excited to keep playing.

"It's a really cool environment," Coleman said. "I think it's awesome to see how you compare everybody else, plus you get to learn some things."

Huber says pride and teamwork are something that never changes at this event.

"Inside here it feels exactly the same with all of the flags. I really love how the people embrace tennis, you don't ever see that anywhere else," Huber said.

