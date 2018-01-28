More than 200 openings at engineering job fair in Northern MI

A high-speed chase in Caro ended with a crash that sent the suspect to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.More >
The US Coast Guard saved two people who fell through the ice in Saginaw Bay.More >
Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened in a Saginaw neighborhood.More >
A man has been arrested and charged with severely beating a 4-month-old puppy so badly that he broke multiple bones. Lemontrae Bible, 24, was arrested Friday at a home on N. Kenyon Street.More >
Air Force One is primed to get an upgrade that will include two new refrigerators expected to cost American taxpayers nearly $24 million.More >
It's one of America’s greatest mysteries - what happened to three men after they pulled off the most-daring prison break In 1962.More >
On the first day of the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel and outdoor Expo, Schaumburg police say a 17-foot python bit a 4-year-old girl.More >
A 75-year-old man was stopping by a friend’s house for a visit when he was shot in the leg.More >
A former Michigan teacher has been sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison for slashing his wife's throat after she discovered evidence of an affair that investigators said involved a middle-school student. And TV5 has learned that he grew up in Vassar and went to Vassar High School.More >
A California lawmaker is facing criticism for a bill that, if passed, would make it illegal for servers to offer plastic straws unless asked.More >
