More than 200 openings at engineering job fair in Northern MI

An engineering company is holding a job fair and looking to fill more than 200 positions in Northern Michigan.

Arauco’s job fair will be on February 8th from noon to 6 p.m. at the University Center of Gaylord.

The company is looking for particle technicians, maintenance mechanics, maintenance electricians and more.

These entry-level jobs start at $17 an hour.

Applicants are advised to bring copies of their resume and come dressed for an interview.

Job seekers should be on their toes as associates will be doing on-the-spot interviews.

The event is hosted by Arauco, Michigan Works Northeast Consortium, and STS Technical Services.

For more information, you can visit the event page on Facebook.

