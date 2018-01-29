Snow-covered roads, reduced visibility for your morning commute - WNEM TV 5

Snow-covered roads, reduced visibility for your morning commute

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Old Man Winter has returned. 

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for Sanilac County, Lapeer County, Shiawassee County and Genesee County.

The NWS said a band of moderate snow will impact portions of southeastern
Michigan, primarily along the Interstate 69 corridor early Monday morning.

Snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected for areas impacted through 6 a.m.

The combination of moderate snow and cold temperatures will result in slippery conditions and variable traffic rates throughout the county.

Drivers are urged to use caution and account for the variable driving conditions by allowing extra time.

