Izzo takes hot seat in MSU sexual misconduct scandal

Next in the hot seat over the sexual misconduct scandal at Michigan State University is men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo.

Izzo was grilled by reporters over his former Student Assistant Coach Travis Walton.

ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” looked into allegations of assault and sexual assault involving Walton in 2010. The allegations were first reported Friday.

According to the report, Walton and two other players were accused of raping a woman. The woman then reported the incident to the athletic department.

Walton was also charged with assault and battery for punching a woman at a bar.

The program citied an internal letter saying then Athletic Director Mark Hollis knew about the assault and talked with the coaching staff about it, but no players were reprimanded.

Walton left the coaching staff in 2010 and Izzo was asked why.

"To be honest with you, I don't remember why he left. I know he went to Europe to play, and as you know, I'll still say I'll cooperate with any investigation against me; I did then, I did it before, and I'm not going to answer any questions that aren't pertaining to basketball or things I'm not going to talk about right now,” Izzo said.

In an interview with Outside the Lines, Walton denied the assault and battery claim involving the woman in the bar saying “If I would have punched her, it woulda just been like, it would have been way bigger. They would have seen it. It would have been way worse.”

As for the rape, Walton reacted with surprise and said he didn’t know anything about it.

On Friday, Outside the Lines reported since Mark Dantonio began as head coach for the Spartans, at least 16 MSU football players have been accused of sexual assault.

