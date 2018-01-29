Digging out as winter's cold returns

Due to the heavier snow starting to lighten up, all winter weather warnings and advisories have now been canceled.

But, light snow will continue to fall for the next few hours. Places along the I-69 corridor have already received snowfall totals piling up to greater than 6" in spots. The good news is this system will start to exit Mid-Michigan by this evening.

Tonight

While the snow will wind down through the day, lake-effect snow will kick back up tonight in the Thumb, primarily through parts of Huron and Sanilac counties. Some of that may clip parts of Tuscola County and also near Iosco and Alcona counties.

Outside of those areas, expect skies to start clearing out a bit overnight, with lows falling to a few degrees on either side of 10 by tomorrow morning. Wind chills will fall back into the single digits, if not below zero for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday

Skies are shaping up to become mostly sunny for a good majority of us. Despite a few clouds in the mix, tomorrow looks to be fairly pleasant compared to the snow we're currently experiencing. However, some lake-effect snow showers could still be possible in the Thumb region.

Temperatures will still be on the cold side so don't let the sunshine fools you. High's once again looks to be in the mid 20's will some wind chill's staying in the teens.

Even though we won't have anymore snow falling from the sky, still be cautious on the roadways that may have not been treated.

Stay warm and drive safe everyone!

