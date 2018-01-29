Snow brings slick Monday commute

After a quiet and mild weekend, our weather has taken a much more active turn in Mid-Michigan as we kick off a brand new workweek. Snow began late Sunday night and has made for a messy morning commute, allowing Winter Weather Advisories to be put in place for a few counties.

Current Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee until 4 PM Monday.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for Sanilac County until 7 PM Monday.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Today & Tonight

Snow covered roads will be problematic for the morning commute, especially toward the I-69 corridor where we have advisories in place. Reduced visibility will also be in play this morning, so plan on some extra time out the door.

Additional snowfall accumulations of 1-3", from this point forward (not including snow that has fallen) , will be possible before snow ends west to east this afternoon.

Even in areas that haven't seen much snow, slick roads will be possible with plenty of temperatures hovering in the 20s out the door this morning. Expect very little movement in temperatures today, with afternoon highs expected to be in the middle 20s. Those temperatures will feel more like the teens much of the day.

While our "storm system snow" will wind down through the day, lake-effect snow will kick back up tonight in the Thumb, primarily through parts of Huron and Sanilac counties. Some of that may clip parts of Tuscola County and also near Iosco and Alcona counties.

Outside of those areas, expect skies to clear out a bit overnight, with lows falling to a few degrees on either side of 10 by tomorrow morning. Wind chills will fall back into the single digits, if not below zero for Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.