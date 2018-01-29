All winter storm warnings and advisories have been canceled

Due to the heavier snow starting to lighten up, all winter weather warnings and advisories have now been canceled.

But, light snow will continue to fall for the next few hours. Places along the I-69 corridor have already received snowfall totals piling up to greater than 6" in spots. The good news is this system will start to exit Mid-Michigan by this evening.

Today

Snow covered roads will be problematic as we work through the rest of this afternoon into the evening, By the time the snow comes to an end, snowfall totals up to 6-10", especially near I-69, will be left behind as this system moves out of the region.

Even in areas that haven't seen much snow, slick roads will still be an issue with plenty of temperatures remaining in the 20s. Black ice is likely to be a problem as well, especially untreated secondary roadways. Those temperatures will feel more like the teens and even single digits much of the day as winds will be breezy coming out of the northeast anywhere from 10-20 mph. Bundle up and give yourself plenty of time for travel today!

Tonight

While the snow will wind down through the day, lake-effect snow will kick back up tonight in the Thumb, primarily through parts of Huron and Sanilac counties. Some of that may clip parts of Tuscola County and also near Iosco and Alcona counties.

Outside of those areas, expect skies to start clearing out a bit overnight, with lows falling to a few degrees on either side of 10 by tomorrow morning. Wind chills will fall back into the single digits, if not below zero for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday

Skies are shaping up to become mostly sunny for a good majority of us. Despite a few clouds in the mix, tomorrow looks to be fairly pleasant compared to the snow we're currently experiencing. However, some lake-effect snow showers could still be possible in the Thumb region.

Temperatures will still be on the cold side so don't let the sunshine fools you. High's once again looks to be in the mid 20's will some wind chill's staying in the teens.

Even though we won't have anymore snow falling from the sky, still be cautious on the roadways that may have not been treated.

Stay warm and drive safe everyone!

