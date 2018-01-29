Winter Storm Warnings now issued

It's been a messy morning commute for folks along the I-69 corridor, with snowfall totals still piling up to greater than 6" in spots. With plenty of snow still to come, Winter Storm Warnings have now been issued.

Current Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Warning: in effect for the counties of Genesee and Lapeer, until 7 PM Monday.

Winter Storm Warning: in effect for Sanilac County until 7 PM Monday.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for Shiawassee County until 4 PM Monday.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Today & Tonight

Snow covered roads will be problematic as we work through today, especially areas under the Winter Storm Warnings. By the time snow comes to an end tonight, snowfall totals of 6-10" will be left behind as this system moves out of the region.

Even in areas that haven't seen much snow, slick roads will be possible with plenty of temperatures hovering in the 20s out the door this morning. Expect very little movement in temperatures today, with afternoon highs expected to be in the middle 20s. Those temperatures will feel more like the teens much of the day.

While our "storm system snow" will wind down through the day, lake-effect snow will kick back up tonight in the Thumb, primarily through parts of Huron and Sanilac counties. Some of that may clip parts of Tuscola County and also near Iosco and Alcona counties.

Outside of those areas, expect skies to clear out a bit overnight, with lows falling to a few degrees on either side of 10 by tomorrow morning. Wind chills will fall back into the single digits, if not below zero for Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.