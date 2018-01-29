Man accused of firing gun in air outside bar

Two men are expected to be arraigned today after shots were fired at a Mid-Michigan bar.

Mt. Pleasant Police Officers were called to the Wayside Bar on S. Mission Street on Jan. 27, at around 2:16 a.m.

Staff said they saw a red vehicle in the parking lot driving fast and almost hit other vehicles and people. Wayside staff also said they saw the driver stick a gun out of the window and fire several shots into the air.

While police were on the way, staff said the suspect’s vehicle had left the bar and was at the McDonald’s parking lot on South Mission.

An officer saw a red car pulling into the lot and stopped it.

The driver, identified as a 20-year-old Lansing man, had red, glossy, bloodshot eyes, and admitted to drinking alcohol, according to police.

After taking a Preliminary Breath Test, police reported he had a .07 percent blood alcohol content. He also had a restricted license.

After searching the vehicle, officers said they found a .40 caliber handgun in the glove box. Officers said the magazine was out of the weapon, but there was a round in the chamber. Five additional .40 caliber rounds were also found in the passenger side door, according to investigators.

Officers ran the firearm through LEIN, which showed the weapon registered to the front seat passenger, a 21-year-old man from Lansing. He didn’t have a Concealed Pistol License (CPL) permit.

Video from the incident later showed the suspect driving the vehicle, and firing shots. Police were also able to recover spent casings from a .40 caliber weapon.

The 20-year-old Lansing man was charged with: Weapons-Firearms-discharge from vehicle (10-year felony); Weapon-carrying concealed (5-year felony); Motor Vehicle-operating without security (1 year misdemeanor); Operating While Intoxicated (93 day misdemeanor); Weapons-Pistol-carrying concealed while under the influence (93 day misdemeanor); Driving-reckless (90 day misdemeanor); Weapons-Firearms-reckless use (90 day Misdemeanor); and Weapons-Firearms-Brandishing in Public (90 day misdemeanor).

The 21-year-old Lansing man who owned the weapon was charged with Weapons-Carrying concealed (5-year felony).

