Police seek scenarios involving kids for gun training

A police department in western Michigan wants to include scenarios involving children as part of its firearm training simulator.

Plans by the Grand Rapids Police Department follow scrutiny about how its officers have interacted with children, including an 11-year-old girl who was handcuffed and held at gunpoint along with her mother and aunt as police searched for a stabbing suspect.

Bodycam footage on Dec. 6 showed police handcuffing Honestie Hodges as an officer repeatedly tells the crying girl she's not being arrested. An internal investigation found the officers didn't violate department policy.

The Grand Rapids Press reports the City Commission on Tuesday will consider spending nearly $10,000 to invest in the training scenarios. A department memo says the contract would produce 10 custom scenarios -- each with four separate conclusions.

