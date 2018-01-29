No injuries from rollover accident in Millington

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a late-night rollover accident.

On Jan. 27 at about 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to the crash at Birch Run Road and Milliman Road in Millington.

When deputies arrived, the vehicle was rolled over on its roof, off the road with gas leaking out of it.

A Millington police officer on the scene called in the Millington-Arbela Fire Department to help with the accident.

No injuries were reported from this accident and deputies did not say what caused the accident.

