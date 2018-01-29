TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of M-15 closed due to accident - WNEM TV 5

TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of M-15 closed due to accident

Posted: Updated:
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Tuscola County is warning of a road closure due to an accident.

M-15 near Atkinson Road is closed because of the incident.

No further details are available at this time.

Drivers are being asked to find another route.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.