Do you know this man? Burton PD is searching for him

The Burton Police Department is asking for your help identifying a suspect.

>>Watch: Burton armed robbery suspect<<

The suspect man is wanted for an armed robbery from the Winners Skill Café located on South Center Road on Jan. 23.

Police describe the suspect between 5’10” and 6’ tall, wearing a dark shirt with a white long sleeve shirt underneath, with stone wash jeans, and a black hat.

After leaving the store, police say he went northbound on foot.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity, call Det. Don Schreiber at (810) 244-1545 or send a message to the Burton Police Department’s Facebook page.

