Dinosaurs come to life in new exhibit

Watch out, dinosaurs are coming to life in Mid-Michigan.

They’re part of the Midland Center for the Art’s new exhibit, Giant Mysterious Dinosaurs.

“This is so amazing that you can get this experience right here in the Great Lakes Bay Region in your backyard, and not have to go all the way to D.C. to learn all about the dinos,” said MCFTA Marketing Director Kristen Wuerfel.

Wuerfel told TV5 in just two days, they had more than 1,000 visitors check out the dinosaurs. She gave us a behind the scenes look to see what everyone has been raving about.

Kids can get up close and personal by feeding dinosaurs, coloring on them, and uncovering dinosaur bones in the interactive exhibit.

That’s because some of the dinosaurs come to life with the help of animatronics.

Including an Argentinosaurus that’s always ready for another snack.

“You can feed him greenery and so it is awesome to see how the kids are reaching when he moves, when you come up to him. We’ve been seeing some really surprised looks from kinds on Facebook and when they actually come and visit the exhibit,” Wuerfel explained.

Midland Center for the Arts kicks the experience up a notch by bringing in local paleontologists.

Parents can even get in on the fun and learn a thing or two.

“That’s what I love about this exhibit, is actually we’re hearing from parents that they’re learning something about dinosaurs that has changed and morphed from when they were kids.”

Wuerfel said if you want your own tour, she and her pack of hungry dinosaurs are ready for you.

Admission for adults is $10, kids 4-14 is $7, 3 and under are free. Click here for more information.

