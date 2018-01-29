Residents evacuate smoke filled assisted living facility

Evacuations were ordered after smoke filled an assisted living home.

It happened at Cranberry Park Assisted Living Home, 1354 W. Vienna Road in Genesee County’s Vienna Township.

Clio Area Fire Department Assistant Chief Kirk Todd said that while there was no smoke, a problem in a furnace blower sent smoke throughout the buildings.

Residents were evacuated around 12:40 p.m., and had yet to return as of 2:15 p.m. as crews worked to air the building out.

No one was hurt, according to Todd.

