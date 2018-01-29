Vehicle crushed in collision with train

A train collided with a car in Kalamazoo County that slid down a hill and onto the tracks.

The accident happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 near East Michigan Road and King Highway in Comstock Township.

Thankfully everyone was able to get out of the vehicle before the train arrived.

The car was crushed and the train is also damaged, but no one was hurt.

The car has been removed from the tracks.

