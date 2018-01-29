Justin Bradford joined the First Warn 5 Weather Team in January 2018 as a fill-in meteorologist. Justin was born and raised on Metro Detroit’s west side and is a junior in Central Michigan University’s meteorology program, where he will graduate in Spring 2019. As a lifelong Michigan resident, Justin enjoys all aspects of the wild weather extremes that the Mitten State receives, and he hopes to bring that experience to his forecasts for mid-Michigan.

Justin has gained experience from his work at CMU’s award winning daily TV news show, News Central 34, where his responsibilities included producing the evening weather segments and presenting them for MHTV, which airs in Clare, Isabella, and Gratiot counties. He won an award for his work on a climate project conducted with News Central 34 and Central Michigan Life, the student life editorial on campus.

Outside of the newsroom, Justin enjoys watching and attending sporting events, especially basketball and baseball. He still enjoys playing both when the weather is appropriate! He also likes to admire the beauty of nature and you can often find him catching the sunset most of his free evenings.