Bangor Township Schools closed Tuesday due to perceived threat

All Bangor Township Schools and childcare are closed on Tuesday, Jan. 30 due to a perceived threat.

The district received what they perceive to be a security threat Monday night, Superintendent Matt Schmidt said.

The threat was directed at John Glenn High School.

Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said the threat was made on social media and it caused concern. He said it is possible more than one student made a threat to bring a firearm to the high school.

"Due to the timing and seriousness of the threat, we feel we need to cancel school tomorrow until this concern can be fully investigated," Schmidt said.

More than one social media platform was used to make the threat and investigators believe they have identified the person who made the threat.

Cunningham said they are erring on the side of caution by closing schools until detectives can thoroughly investigate.

Cunningham wants to remind everyone apps are becoming a big issue and law enforcement has to take any and all threats made on social media seriously.

The sheriff said his office will release more information on Tuesday once they complete their investigation.

