Bangor Township Schools closed Tuesday due to perceived threat

As the temperatures drop, some Mid-Michigan residents might actually turn their thermostats down. Dozens, if not nearly 100, Mid-Michigan residents reached out to TV5 complaining their Consumers Energy bills have spiked to double, sometimes triple the normal amount.More >
A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a 42-year-old woman in Missouri.More >
Tom Brady cut off his weekly interview with Boston radio station WEEI after hearing one of the station's employees called his daughter "an annoying little pissant."More >
Police arrested a couple after a FedEx deliveryman found their 5-year-old son alone in a filthy Bronx apartment.More >
Tuscola County is warning of a road closure due to an accident.More >
A Kentucky mother had an emotional outburst in court when she saw the man accused of stabbing her two teenage sons and burning their bodies.More >
Deputies were called out to investigate after a large boom rattled windows over the weekend in Isabella County.More >
Evacuations were ordered after smoke filled an assisted living home.More >
An engineering company is holding a job fair and looking to fill more than 200 positions in Northern Michigan.More >
A high-speed chase in Caro ended with a crash that sent the suspect to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.More >
