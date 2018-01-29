Residents voice concerns over future of Bay City bridges

Bay City is at risk of turning into a city of headaches.

Leaders are still trying to figure out what to do about the costly repairs for Independence and Liberty Bridge.

Worried residents packed the room during a townhall style meeting on Monday night.

“It’s kind of a slap in the face,” one resident said.

“There’s gotta be somewhere to get the money,” another resident said.

The city needs about $10 million to restore the bridges and they don’t have the funds.

City leaders gave a presentation on the shape of the bridges and some of the options on the table.

The most divisive option is selling the bridges to a private company that would wipe away the debt, but charge tolls.

“If I have to come across the bridges and have to whip out some money each time it’s going to be quite a difficult thing,” one resident said.

The city would receive 10 cents for every toll.

The most popular idea mentioned is a millage.

“I don’t think anybody’d have a problem paying a little bit more in taxes versus 50 cents every time they go over that bridge. I go over that bridge six times a day,” one resident said.

The details on the millage are still up in the air.

Some would rather see the toll than raise their taxes.

“I will pay to come across here. I’ll pay when I want to pay, but I don’t want you taxing me, controlling me,” one resident said.

Bay City will have another meeting on the bridge crisis on Feb. 5.

