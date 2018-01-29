Scam alert: Police investigate fraudulent GoFundMe page

WXYZ in Detroit is reporting a GoFundMe page is a fraud.

The page purports to raise money for a woman suffering from stage four breast cancer.

The Candace Kicks Cancer page has generated more than $31,000 in donations.

According to WXYZ, police in Brighton have verified the page is fraudulent and charges are expected to be filed in Livingston County.

The account has been frozen.

GoFundMe issued a statement saying “in this case, the user has been banned and we are working with law enforcement officials to ensure donors are refunded.”

The company said abuse of its system is extremely rare, saying it makes up less than a 10th of a percent of all campaigns.

If you donated to the campaign you can request a refund here.

