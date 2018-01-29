Former Flint mayor Walling announces run for State House

Former Flint Mayor Dayne Walling is tossing his hat back into the political ring.

Walling announced on Facebook he is running for the 49th District seat occupied by Flushing Democrat Phil Phelps, whose term is expiring.

In his post, Walling said he is running because democracy is under attack.

Walling was mayor of Flint from 2009 to 2015 when he lost to Karen Weaver during the city’s water crisis.

In addition to Flushing, the 49th District encompasses parts of Flint, Flint Township, Swartz Creek and Mt. Morris.

