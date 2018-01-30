Police investigate armed robbery at Bay County gas station - WNEM TV 5

Police investigate armed robbery at Bay County gas station

BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating a suspected armed robbery at a local gas station.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29 at a Marathon gas station on S. Euclid Avenue in Monitor Township.

Investigators said a woman walked in and demanded cash from the clerk. She mentioned a gun and there was a bulge in her pocket, police said.

After getting some money, she left in what is believed to be a black sedan.

We’re still waiting for a description of the suspect.

