More than 100 employers on-hand at annual SVSU job, internship fair

Saginaw Valley State University is holding its annual Summer Job and Internship Fair on Tuesday.

More than 100 different employers will be on-hand and searching for candidates.

The event will be held at the Curtiss Hall Banquet Center and runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

