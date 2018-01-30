More than 100 employers on-hand at annual SVSU job, internship f - WNEM TV 5

More than 100 employers on-hand at annual SVSU job, internship fair

Saginaw Valley State University Saginaw Valley State University
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw Valley State University is holding its annual Summer Job and Internship Fair on Tuesday.  

More than 100 different employers will be on-hand and searching for candidates.

The event will be held at the Curtiss Hall Banquet Center and runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

>>See a full list of employers here<<

