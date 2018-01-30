Caught on Camera: Deputy pulls teen from burning car

Dashcam video shows a sheriff's deputy in Michigan pulling a teen from a burning car after a crash.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office officials said a deputy was on patrol early Sunday when a car sped by.

The deputy followed the vehicle and discovered it crashed in the woods, overturned and caught fire.

The deputy had to break through the vehicle's sunroof to rescue the 18-year-old driver who was treated for lacerations and a broken femur.

Deputies said they smelled marijuana and alcohol coming from the driver at the scene.

The teen was arrested and released pending results of a blood test.

Charges are still possible.

