Caught on Camera: Deputy pulls teen from burning car - WNEM TV 5

Caught on Camera: Deputy pulls teen from burning car

Posted: Updated:
CNN -

Dashcam video shows a sheriff's deputy in Michigan pulling a teen from a burning car after a crash.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office officials said a deputy was on patrol early Sunday when a car sped by.

The deputy followed the vehicle and discovered it crashed in the woods, overturned and caught fire.

The deputy had to break through the vehicle's sunroof to rescue the 18-year-old driver who was treated for lacerations and a broken femur.

Deputies said they smelled marijuana and alcohol coming from the driver at the scene.

The teen was arrested and released pending results of a blood test.

Charges are still possible.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.