A chance to dry out Tuesday

After an active and messy start to the brand new workweek, things are taking a much quieter turn around Mid-Michigan this morning, which is a nice change of pace from Monday.

However, the eastern Thumb has seen additional snow late last night and early this morning, and some may linger for awhile longer before eventually ending early this afternoon. See the snowfall totals from Jan. 29, here.

Today & Tonight

Snow that has been falling in Huron County overnight has been heavy at times, with a report coming out of Harbor Beach at 11:30 PM last night of 3.5 inches of snow in just one hour. A report from Port Hope was also received this morning at 5:45 AM, indicating 6" of snow in 3.5 hours.

By the time snow comes to an end, snow totals of 3-6" (including what's already fallen) will be possible, along with some locally higher amounts.

If you're traveling in that area this morning, be sure to plan for extra time, especially as you get closer to the Lake Huron shoreline in eastern sections of the county. The earlier warning was mainly for areas east of Bad Axe. Snow eventually ends this afternoon as winds push that lake-effect snow offshore.

Outside of the eastern Thumb, things are pretty quiet this morning outside of a few lingering flurries. Temperatures are in the teens just about everywhere, and some of those teens feel more like the single numbers, so be sure to dress appropriately out the door this morning.

Cloud cover that's around this morning should thin out a bit, which should allow the sun to return today. This will guide our temperatures into the lower and middle 20s in most areas. Winds will be fairly light for many, but will be a bit more breezy in the Thumb, with gusts around 20-25 miles per hour.

It will also be a short stay from the sun as clouds return late this evening and overnight, with everyone seeing the winds pick up overnight. Those winds will be out of a southwesterly direction and will be sustained around 10-20 miles per hour, gusting to 25 miles per hour or greater by tomorrow morning's commute.

We won't fall much temperature wise overnight, with teens and low 20s expected.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.