Drying out Tuesday, before more snow Wednesday

After an active and messy start to the workweek, things are taking a much quieter turn around Mid-Michigan this Tuesday, which is a nice change of pace from yesterday.
However, the eastern Thumb has seen additional snow late last night and early this morning, and some may linger before eventually ending this afternoon. See the snowfall totals from Jan. 29, here.
Today & Tonight
Snow that has been falling in Huron County overnight has been heavy at times, with a report coming out of Harbor Beach at 11:30 PM last night of 3.5 inches of snow in just one hour. A report from Port Hope was also received this morning at 5:45 AM, indicating 6" of snow in 3.5 hours.
By the time snow comes to an end, snow totals of 3-6" (including what's already fallen) will be possible, along with some locally higher amounts.
If you're traveling in that area today, be sure to plan for extra time, especially as you get closer to the Lake Huron shoreline in eastern sections of the county. Snow eventually is ending this afternoon as winds push that lake-effect snow offshore.
Temperatures are in the teens and 20s this afternoon, and some of those teens feel more like the single numbers, for the wind chill values. Make sure to keep that in mind as you head out the door.
Cloud cover continues to break in spots this afternoon, leaving us with sunshine and cloud cover for today. Throughout the overnight cloud cover will roll back in and the winds will pick up as we have a disturbance that will enter the area.
We won't fall much for our overnight low temperatures. Temperatures will be in the teens and lower 20s, with light snow showers starting to move in by the midnight hour.
