Milder temps and a blustery mess

Good Tuesday evening, everyone! We hope your week has been going well so far. It seems we'll have one more hill to climb as our temperature roller coaster nears its end this week.
Overnight
Clouds will continue to thicken up overnight with scattered snow showers returning to the region. Accumulations will be limited to a dusting, but that will still be enough to make for slick roads around the region. Bear that in mind if traveling overnight and into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will start the second half of the night in the upper teens and low 20s, and will climb to near 30 degrees by daybreak. At the same time, southerly winds will continue to increase to 10-20 mph, leading to wind chills in the teens and single-digits.
Wednesday
Cloudy skies will stick around into our Wednesday, but the noticeable difference tomorrow will be the stronger winds. Even though highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, breezy conditions of a sustained 15-25mph clip will keep us feeling like the teens in the morning and the 20s by the afternoon. Winds will gust over 30mph at times!
Scattered rain and snow showers will linger into the early afternoon before wrapping up for the evening. Winds will finally settle down as the evening continues but the cloud cover will remain into the overnight.
Thursday
A chilly but calm Thursday morning will develop into a breezy and frigid afternoon. Morning high temperatures around 30 degrees will plummet into the teens by the late afternoon under mostly cloudy skies with isolated snow showers.
Wind chill values will be in the single digits late Thursday afternoon, and will drop below zero in many spots on Thursday night.
Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Consumers Energy customers all across Mid-Michigan are suffering from sticker shock after the latest round of energy bills arrived in their mailboxes.More >
Consumers Energy customers all across Mid-Michigan are suffering from sticker shock after the latest round of energy bills arrived in their mailboxes.More >
As the temperatures drop, some Mid-Michigan residents might actually turn their thermostats down. Dozens, if not nearly 100, Mid-Michigan residents reached out to TV5 complaining their Consumers Energy bills have spiked to double, sometimes triple the normal amount.More >
As the temperatures drop, some Mid-Michigan residents might actually turn their thermostats down. Dozens, if not nearly 100, Mid-Michigan residents reached out to TV5 complaining their Consumers Energy bills have spiked to double, sometimes triple the normal amount.More >
Two men have been sentenced to prison for possessing nearly 100 pounds of the drug fentanyl.More >
Two men have been sentenced to prison for possessing nearly 100 pounds of the drug fentanyl.More >
Authorities say they’ve caught the man responsible for a string of robberies in Bay City.More >
Authorities say they’ve caught the man responsible for a string of robberies in Bay City.More >
Authorities say a man was killed after he lost control of his van on snow-covered roads and crashed head-on with another vehicle.More >
Authorities say a man was killed after he lost control of his van on snow-covered roads and crashed head-on with another vehicle.More >
In Florida's halls of power, Sherry Johnson is somewhat of an anomaly: a black woman who grew up destitute and survived child abuse.More >
In Florida's halls of power, Sherry Johnson is somewhat of an anomaly: a black woman who grew up destitute and survived child abuse.More >
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.More >
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.More >
Lunar eclipses come around at least one per year, but there's something special about the one that's coming to our skies on January 31.More >
Lunar eclipses come around at least one per year, but there's something special about the one that's coming to our skies on January 31.More >
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >
All Bangor Township Schools and childcare were closed on Tuesday, Jan. 30 due to a threat posted on social media.More >
All Bangor Township Schools and childcare were closed on Tuesday, Jan. 30 due to a threat posted on social media.More >