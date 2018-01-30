Milder temps and a blustery mess

Good Tuesday evening, everyone! We hope your week has been going well so far. It seems we'll have one more hill to climb as our temperature roller coaster nears its end this week.

Overnight

Clouds will continue to thicken up overnight with scattered snow showers returning to the region. Accumulations will be limited to a dusting, but that will still be enough to make for slick roads around the region. Bear that in mind if traveling overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will start the second half of the night in the upper teens and low 20s, and will climb to near 30 degrees by daybreak. At the same time, southerly winds will continue to increase to 10-20 mph, leading to wind chills in the teens and single-digits.

Wednesday

Cloudy skies will stick around into our Wednesday, but the noticeable difference tomorrow will be the stronger winds. Even though highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, breezy conditions of a sustained 15-25mph clip will keep us feeling like the teens in the morning and the 20s by the afternoon. Winds will gust over 30mph at times!

Scattered rain and snow showers will linger into the early afternoon before wrapping up for the evening. Winds will finally settle down as the evening continues but the cloud cover will remain into the overnight.

Thursday

A chilly but calm Thursday morning will develop into a breezy and frigid afternoon. Morning high temperatures around 30 degrees will plummet into the teens by the late afternoon under mostly cloudy skies with isolated snow showers.

Wind chill values will be in the single digits late Thursday afternoon, and will drop below zero in many spots on Thursday night.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.