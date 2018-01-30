One Last Day of Above Average Temps

Good Tuesday evening, everyone! We hope your week has been going well so far. It seems we'll have one more hill to climb as our temperature roller coaster nears its end this week.

Tonight

Throughout the overnight cloud cover will roll back in and the winds will pick up as we have a disturbance that will enter the area.

Our low temperatures won't be dropping by very much overnight. Temperatures will be in the teens and lower 20s, with light snow showers starting to move into Mid-Michigan by the midnight hour.

Wednesday

Cloudy skies will stick around into our Wednesday, but the noticeable difference tomorrow will be the stronger winds. Even though highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, breezy conditions of a sustained 15-25mph clip will keep us feeling like the teens in the morning and the 20s by the afternoon. Winds will gust over 30mph at times!

Scattered rain and snow showers will linger into the early afternoon before wrapping up for the evening. Winds will finally settle down as the evening continues but the cloud cover will remain into the overnight.

Thursday

A chilly but calm Thursday morning will develop into a breezy and frigid afternoon. Morning high temperatures around 30 degrees will plummet into the teens by the late afternoon under mostly cloudy skies with isolated snow showers.

Wind chill values will be in the single digits late Thursday afternoon, and will drop below zero in many spots on Thursday night.

