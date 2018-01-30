Possible case of mumps reported at Michigan school

Authorities are investigating a possible case of mumps at a Michigan school.

Three Rivers Community Schools sent home a letter Monday warning parents about a suspected, but not confirmed, case of the disease at Park Elementary School. >>Read the full letter here<<

“We are working closely with the health department in response to this situation and wanted to make you aware of this issue,” a letter from Interim Superintendent Rob Kuhlman said.

Mumps is a viral illness with symptoms including fever, headache, fatigue, and swelling of glands under the ears and jaw. Symptoms can last seven to 10 days and some people with mumps may have very mild to no symptoms.

Officials said mumps can cause serious problems in children such as meningitis, deafness and male sterility. The virus is spread from person-to-person contact through coughing, sneezing or direct contact.

Mumps is a vaccine-preventable disease. Most children should receive one dose of the measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine around 12 months old.

Kuhlman said the MMR vaccine is required for entry into both childcare and school settings in Michigan.

