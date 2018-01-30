Mid-Michigan businesses offer unique Valentine's Day gift ideas

Flowers are great, but can you eat them?
If you're looking for an alternative to traditional hearts and flowers this Valentine’s Day, two local businesses are offering up unique ideas.
Leaman’s Green Applebarn in Freeland is offering donut bouquets for couples (and singles) this Valentine’s Day.
A small bouquet costs just $9.99 with a large bouquet costing $14.99.
You can call Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email greenapplebarn@gmail.com to order your bouquet. Place your order by February 14 at noon.
Another alternative can be found at LaLonde’s Market on Jefferson Avenue in Midland.
The butcher shop is offering bacon bouquets as a perfect gift for those hard to buy for sweeties.
“Every man wants one. Trust us,” the business said.
The bouquets are just $15.99. You can call 989-636-7794 or stop in to order.
Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
