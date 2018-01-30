Month-long celebration of craft beer about to begin

Beer City, USA is just a quick car ride away.

Grand Rapids has earned the moniker for its award-winning craft beer selection, and the city is getting ready for the second annual Beer Month GR.

Yes, an entire month-long celebration dedicated to craft beer.

From Feb. 15 to March 15, events will take place across the city, including Cool Brews. Hot Eats., the Winter Beer Festival, KBS Week, and the sixth annual Tree Beer release.

Throughout Beer Month GR, more than 50 restaurants and breweries will participate in Cool Brews. Hot Eats., with participants offering beer-infused dishes.

The 13th Annual Winter Beer Festival will take place on Feb. 23-Feb. 24 at the Fifth Third Ballpark. There will be more than 1,000 different craft beers from nearly 30 Michigan breweries on-hand; along with entertainment, and food for purchase. Tickets for Feb. 24th are sold out but are still available for the 23rd. Click here to get yours.

The fifth annual KBS Week will run March 5-10. It’s a week-long celebration in anticipation of Founder’s award-winning Kentucky Breakfast Stout (KBS). Throughout the week participating restaurants and breweries will host Taproom Release Parties and more.

Giving back to local parks and community spaces is the idea behind the Tree Beer release. Local brewers are teaming up with Friends of Grand Rapids’ Park to create tree-themed beers that will be featured throughout Beer Month GR. This year’s Tree Beer Release Party will happen at Harmony Hall on Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. All Tree Beer proceeds will benefit an urban forest project.

For a schedule of all the events surrounding Beer Month GR, click here.

You can also get special tourist deals for Beer Month GR. Click here for details.

