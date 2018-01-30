Police: Snow-covered roads a factor in deadly head-on crash - WNEM TV 5

Police: Snow-covered roads a factor in deadly head-on crash

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Office Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Office
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a man was killed after he lost control of his van on snow-covered roads and crashed head-on with another vehicle. 

It happened about 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29 on M-15 near Atkins Road in Tuscola Township.

Investigators said 48-year-old Robert Haller of Saginaw was heading south on M-15 when he lost control of his 2004 Chevrolet Astro Van on the icy and snow-covered roads.

His vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a northbound 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche head-on, police said.

Haller was taken to Covenant Hospital by ambulance. He later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Avalanche, 18-year-old Timothy Crooks of Vassar, was taken to Covenant Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.