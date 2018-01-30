Police: Snow-covered roads a factor in deadly head-on crash

Authorities say a man was killed after he lost control of his van on snow-covered roads and crashed head-on with another vehicle.

It happened about 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29 on M-15 near Atkins Road in Tuscola Township.

Investigators said 48-year-old Robert Haller of Saginaw was heading south on M-15 when he lost control of his 2004 Chevrolet Astro Van on the icy and snow-covered roads.

His vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a northbound 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche head-on, police said.

Haller was taken to Covenant Hospital by ambulance. He later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Avalanche, 18-year-old Timothy Crooks of Vassar, was taken to Covenant Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

