Jonathan began working at WNEM-TV5 in the summer of 2017 as a freelance reporter. Although originally from a small town out of Metro Detroit called Madison Heights, Jonathan came to Mid-Michigan eager to start his career as a broadcast journalist.

Throughout the year he continued to grow in his position, even anchoring WNEM's weekend broadcasts from time to time, until eventually becoming full-time at the station's Flint bureau.

But before coming to Mid-Michigan, Jonathan worked at several government and local access television stations such as CCTV-15 and ONTV as an anchor and news producer.

He's also a proud graduate of Oakland University, with a Bachelor's in Communication and Minors in both Broadcasting and Journalism. Plus, he loves watching Lions football and is an avid James Bond enthusiast.

In his spare time, you can usually find Jonathan either playing video games, watching Marvel movies (he's seen "The Avengers" over a dozen times) or reading comics and spy novels at the bookstore.

If you have a story idea or just want to say "hi" you can reach out to Jonathan on Facebook, Twitter or email at Jonathan.Jackson@wnem.com